Notre Dame to start Wimbush at quarterback against Seminoles

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush runs against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - No. 3 Notre Dame will start quarterback Brandon Wimbush against Florida State on Saturday for Ian Book, who is nursing an undisclosed injury, two people familiar with the decision said.

Book is not expected to play after taking a hit to the back and ribs last week against Northwestern, according to the people who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to because no official announcement was made.

Book replaced Wimbush as the starter in the fourth game of the season for the Fighting Irish (9-0, No. 3 CFP). He is completing 74.5 percent of his passes for 1,824, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wimbush was the starter last season for the Irish.

