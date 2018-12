Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns declares for NFL draft

Florida State Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns causes a fumble by Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 6, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State defensive end Brian Burns has declared for the NFL draft.

Burns announced his decision Monday on Twitter. He told Yahoo! Sports his time at Florida State was "some of the best years of my life" but also said he can't pass up the opportunity to turn pro.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns was named a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick has been projected by some draft analysts as a potential first-round selection.

Thank you Florida State University for some of the BEST years of my life. Through prayer and the help of my family and coaches, I believe I made the right decision for me. I will forever LOVE my team and my school! 🍢🦠#NoleBlooded #ForeverANole



-Spider-Burns🕷🕸 https://t.co/8tprHmzQ1T — Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) December 3, 2018

Burns had 23 career sacks, which places him in a tie for seventh on Florida State's all-time sack list. He had 10 sacks in his junior season and also set career highs with 52 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. He was often one of Florida State's most consistent players on a defense that struggled in the second half of the season as the Seminoles (5-7) missed out on a bowl game.

Florida State coaches are still waiting on decisions from a small group of draft-eligible juniors, including quarterback Deondre Francois, linebacker Dontavious Jackson and cornerback Levonta Taylor.

