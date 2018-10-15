Seminoles defensive end Janarius Robinson home helping family after Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson is away from the team to help his family recover from the devastation left by Hurrricane Michael.

Head coach Willie Taggart said Monday that Robinson is back home in Panama City.

"We told him to take as much time as he can and when he's ready to come back, he can come back," Taggart said.

Hurricane Michael tore through Florida's panhandle last week, destroying thousands of homes in the path of the Category 4 storm.

Robinson posted pictures Sunday on Instagram of what is left of his family's home.

The redshirt sophomore has played in all six games for the Seminoles this season, totaling 11 tackles.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.