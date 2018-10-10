Seminoles evacuate as Hurricane Michael nears Tallahassee

Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Fred Jones celebrates after tackling Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas in the first half, Oct. 6, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Talk about a fortuitous week to have a bye.

Florida State's football team isn't practicing the rest of the week, as Hurricane Michael is threatening Tallahassee and the Florida Panhandle.

The Seminoles practiced Tuesday morning and then were released to go home while the coaching staff hits the recruiting trail.

Head coach Willie Taggart said on his talk show Monday night that he believed all but two members of the team were leaving town -- and only because those two were staying with family already in the area.

"Everyone else will be gone and come back on Saturday for practice," Taggart said.

The team was originally scheduled to practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but with Michael expected to make landfall Wednesday, Taggart scrapped Wednesday's practice.

Florida State (3-3, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has the weekend off. The Seminoles return to action Oct. 20 against Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2).

