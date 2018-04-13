Seminoles QB Deondre Francois faces misdemeanor marijuana charge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is facing a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat.

Francois received a notice to appear in court by the Tallahassee Police Department, according to the report.

"We are aware of the situation, and it is being handled internally," first-year head coach Willie Taggart told the newspaper.

Thursday's incident comes two days before FSU's annual spring game. Francois, who is recovering from a knee injury, was not expected to play in the game.

This is Francois' second run-in with the law this offseason. In January, Francois was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend at their home, but nobody was arrested and the case was closed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year suffered a season-ending injury in the 2017 opener against Alabama. He is expected to compete with sophomore James Blackman for the starting job this fall.

