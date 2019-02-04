Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois dismissed amid domestic abuse allegation

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, who started for the Seminoles last season, has been dismissed from the team.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University quarterback Deondre Francois has been kicked off the school's football team amid an allegation that he physically abused his girlfriend.

"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement released by the university Sunday. "As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program."

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois' girlfriend posted a video to Instagram on Saturday night, saying that Francois had abused her.

"I normally don't put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with (Deondre Francois)," the woman wrote in the post.

The video has since been deleted.

Francois was involved in a domestic dispute with his pregnant girlfriend in January 2018, but no arrests were made. Tallahassee police said Francois and the woman gave varying accounts of the incident to officers.

According to an incident report, Francois called police and told them his ex-girlfriend "was in his home, breaking things and tearing up his room." The woman told police Francois broke down the bedroom door, picked her up, threw her onto the ground and cut her forearm.

Francois was also cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana in April 2018.

The 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year threw for 2,731 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season as the Seminoles missed a bowl game for the first time since 1981 and finished with a losing season for the first time since 1976. He missed most of 2017 after suffering a season-ending injury in the opening game against Alabama.

