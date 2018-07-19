Seminoles running back Cam Akers thrilled about playing in new up-tempo offense

Florida State quarterback James Blackman hands off to running back Cam Akers against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Sept. 23, 2017. The Seminoles lost 27-21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Florida State running back Cam Akers is thrilled about playing in new coach Willie Taggart's up-tempo, no-huddle spread offense this season.

As a freshman last season, Akers averaged 5.3 yards a carry and ran for more than 1,000 yards rushing to go with seven touchdowns. He said the new offense allows him to run in more space with more seams, which should translate into more opportunities to break big plays.

Defensive end Brian Burns described Akers as a "monster" in the weight room and on the field and expects him to have a huge season.

Florida State announced in December that Taggart, who served as offensive coordinator at Oregon, would replace Jimbo Fisher as coach. Burns said Taggart has brought a "no excuses" attitude to the team and has been holding players accountable for their actions.

The Seminoles were last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in offense last season. Taggart is looking forward to "changing that narrative" and winning multiple championships.

