Cristiano Ronaldo headed to Juventus, leaves Real Madrid

BARCELONA - One of the greatest soccer players in the history of the sport is packing up and heading to a new team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he will leave Real Madrid to play with Juventus of the Italian league in a transfer deal worth almost $140 million between the two clubs.

Ronaldo, 33, has played the last nine years for Real Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga championships.

The Guardian reports Ronaldo's salary with Juventus will be almost $40 million a year in the four-year deal.

Playing for Portugal in this summer's World Cup, Ronaldo and his teammates were eliminated in the round of 16 by Uruguay.

