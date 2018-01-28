David Beckham says delays made Miami soccer team stronger

MIAMI - Soccer legend David Beckham said the delayed launch of a Major League Soccer team in Miami has actually made the project stronger.

"It has been a process. It's been painful at times," Beckman told Local 10's Glenna Milberg in an exclusive interview Sunday. "I think the fact that it has taken this long, the fact that it's taken four years actually has worked as a positive."

Beckham said the delay has allowed him to get to know Miami better and what fans want from their hometown soccer team. Although he doesn't live in Miami yet, he said he would be spending a huge amount of time in Miami.

Beckham and new investors Marcelo Claure and Jorge and Jose Mas will unveil their plans for the new team at an event Monday. The team's name is expected to be revealed, as well as its official colors.

The Mas brothers are the sons of Jorge Mas Canosa, who founded the Cuban-American National Foundation. Claure is the founder and CEO of Sprint.

The MLS board of governors recently approved a new ownership group that aims to celebrate the team's first game in a new Overtown stadium in 2020.

"I'm invested in this project," Beckham said.

