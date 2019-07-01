Delray Beach teen Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff, 15, reacts after beating Venus Williams, 39, in a women's singles match during day one at Wimbledon.

LONDON - In a matchup of youth vs. experience, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff, 15, of Delray Beach, Florida, beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.

Williams, 39, had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004.

The 313th-ranked Gauff is the youngest player to enter the main draw at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2009, having come through qualifying last week.

Gauff, playing in her first Grand Slam match, converted her fourth match point when Williams sent a forehand into the net, then broke into sobs before shaking hands with her opponent.

