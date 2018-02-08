Eagles fans flock to Philly streets for Super Bowl championship parade

(CNN) - E! A! G! L! E! S! EAGLES!

Eagles fans, still basking in the euphoria of the team's first-ever Super Bowl win, flooded Philadelphia on Thursday morning ahead of the championship parade in what's expected to be a day for the ages in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 4.8-mile parade began at 11 a.m. ET, but fans in full Eagles regalia began gathering hours earlier as the sun came up.

Tim Norton, 29, said he arrived at about 6:45 a.m. Given the crowds, CNN asked him how long it took to get there.

"It took me almost 11,000 days to get this parade, and I enjoyed every second of it. GO EAGLES!!!" he said.

The parade begins at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, travels up Broad to City Hall, and then wiggles its way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, home of the famous "Rocky" staircase. There, fans and coaches will give speeches and soak in the glory of their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The excitement brought out colorful characters and outfits, including from Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Copyright CNN