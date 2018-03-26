FIU names Ken Dorsey assistant Athletic Director

MIAMI - Legendary Canes quarterback Ken Dorsey is joining FIU's athletic department.

Dorsey has been named assistant Athletic Director.

For the last five season, Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers.

FIU head coach Butch Davis said "I am super excited that Ken Dorsey is going to be a part of our athletic department... He brings class, integrity, and great knowledge of what it's like being around championship programs. He's well respected throughout the NFL. He'll be a great addition to our athletic department."

Dorsey led the University of Miami to a 38-2 record from 1999-2002.

Dorsey led Miami to the National Championship in 2001.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.