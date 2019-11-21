Florida college sends 'offers' to football players, even though it doesn't have team

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Florida college has apparently sent offers to more than 100 football players nationwide to come play for the school. There's just one problem: the school doesn't have a football team.

Florida Gulf Coast University is a Division I school in Fort Myers, but it has no varsity football team. Instead, the school offers football as a non-scholarship club sport.

The school clarified the confusion in a statement released Wednesday.

Florida Gulf Coast University Statement on Football pic.twitter.com/rRUfNitVxb — FGCU (@fgcu) November 20, 2019

"Unfortunately, we have been notified that a non-employee, volunteer with the football sport club has extended 'offers' to come to FGCU and play football to more than 100 individuals across the country," the statement said. "This has been done without FGCU's knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only the individuals receiving the 'offers' but to others reading accounts on social media."

One such player took to Twitter to share the news.

Brendan Jackson, a high school linebacker from Statesboro, Georgia, included the club's head coach in his tweet.

The school noted that those who received offers may not be aware it "has nothing to do with our NCAA intercollegiate athletics program, or with the normal process that prospective students use to apply and gain admission to the university."

