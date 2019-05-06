XFL coming to Local 10

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The XFL is coming to Local 10.

ABC announced Monday that it will air 13 XFL games during the inaugural 2020 season, including the Feb. 8 kickoff game.

There will be nine other consecutive Saturday afternoon games in addition to the Feb. 8 opener, all of which will air at 2 p.m. Local 10 will also air three Sunday games at 3 p.m.

The XFL will make its return next spring, 19 years after its debut during the spring of 2001. Founded by WWE executive Vince McMahon, the league folded after just one season on NBC.

It will be the second professional football league to launch in as many springs. The Alliance of American Football folded in April before it concluded its inaugural season.

The new XFL will debut with eight teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa and Washington. At the conclusion of the 10-week regular season, there will be three playoff games, culminating with a championship game.

Additional XFL games will be televised on ESPN, Fox and Fox Sports.

