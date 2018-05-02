Formula 1 seeking to hold race in downtown Miami starting in 2019

MIAMI - Formula One has announced plans for a street race in Miami starting in 2019.

Miami city officials are scheduled to vote next week on a plan to stage a race the series has long coveted as it seeks to enlarge its presence in the United States. A Miami race would be the second in the U.S., joining the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. And it would be the fourth in North America, joining races in Canada and Mexico City.

The race is supported by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

“Miami is a first-class global city and Formula 1 is a first-class global brand," said Ross in a statement. "In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida. From football and soccer to tennis and motorsports, Miami deserves only the best in music, food, art, fashion, and sports and entertainment, and that is exactly what we plan on delivering with a Formula 1 race.”

Details of the financing for the Miami race were not immediately available. The U.S. Grand Prix in Texas gets about $25 million in state and local tax money to pay for staging the race.

"With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula 1 is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet, and Miami’s status as one of the world’s most iconic and glamourous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula 1 and its fans.” said Sean Bratches, Formula 1 Managing Director of Commercial Operations.

The Miami City Commission proposal calls for a 10-year deal.

