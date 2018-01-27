Gun Runner passes his final test, wins the Pegasus

Jockey Florent Geroux celebrates as Gun Runner crosses the finish line to win the Pegasus World Cup.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Gun Runner went out a winner, prevailing in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday in the final race of his career.

Gun Runner took the lead with about three furlongs remaining and pulled away from West Coast in the stretch. Gunnevera finished third in horse racing’s richest race.

Gun Runner finished the 1 1/8 miles at Gulfstream Park in 1 minute, 47.41 seconds. He picked up $7 million for the win and will retire with nearly $16 million in earnings, ending his career with five straight victories and going out as the 2017 Horse of the Year.

Only Arrogate — the winner of the inaugural Pegasus a year ago — won more money in his career.

Rapper Post Malone will perform and Ludacris is hosting the entertainment at the event.

The LIV Boardwalk Village is also new this year. It is a party trackside hosted by Ludacris.

The event will also feature gourmet restaurants doing tastings.

For $1,500, guests can hang out in the VIP Cabana, complete with a red carpet, leather couches and bottle service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.