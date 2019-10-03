Broward teen makes history as Cooper City High School's first female football player

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A South Florida student-athlete is making some school history.

Sofia Molina is the starting kicker for Cooper City High School's football team.

"I had my first official practice yesterday," she said.

Sofia, at just 15 years old, is the first female football player at Cooper City High School.

"I just tell myself I can do it. I've done it before," she said. "It's easy, but I have to get used to it."

Sofia's father told Local 10 News that it was her skills as a soccer player that caught the attention of the Cooper City football coach.

"During their football practice, she was on another field kicking soccer balls from 50 yards away, making goals," Hermino Molina said.

She was approached to try out and she made the team.

"She's a great girl, a phenomenal athlete," Cooper City junior varsity football coach Rocky Morgan said. "To me, it's a great tool to have."

Excited to embark on her first football season, Sofia has a message to other athletes.

"(Don't) let anyone tell you that you can't do it," she said. "You can do it. It doesn't matter if it's a girls or boys sport. Anyone can do anything."

