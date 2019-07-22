St. Thomas Aquinas baseball coach leaving for job at FSU

Troy Cameron is leaving St. Thomas Aquinas High School, his alma mater, to serve on the Florida State softball staff. Cameron signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for the Seminoles out of high school.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The head baseball coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School is leaving to take a job at Florida State.

Troy Cameron has been hired to serve as an assistant softball coach under Lonni Alameda.

Sherri DeBlasio, assistant to St. Thomas Aquinas High School athletic director George Smith, confirmed Monday that Cameron is leaving the Fort Lauderdale school after seven years.

Alameda later took to Twitter to officially welcome Cameron to the program.

I am very fortunate to have worked with some amazing people in this game ... sooooo excited to get the opportunity to grow as a person with another wonderful Nole ... welcome to the Fam @tmcam7 #seminoleselfiefun😜 #gonoles pic.twitter.com/cqezuZXIct — Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) July 22, 2019

A former first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves, Cameron signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for the Seminoles before opting to play professionally instead. He spent eight seasons in the minor leagues before retiring after the 2005 season.

Cameron won a state championship as a player and a coach. He was the starting shortstop on the school's first state championship team in 1995 and selected to the USA Today All-America high school baseball team as a senior in 1997.

Hired by his alma mater in May 2012, Cameron spent seven seasons coaching the Raiders, who were 151-37 with a state championship during his tenure.

"I owe everything to St. Thomas Aquinas for giving me a chance to start my coaching career, and thank you also to the hundreds of kids that have played for me and have been a part of my journey," Cameron said in a Florida State news release announcing the hire.

Assistant baseball coach Joey Wardlow has been elevated to take Cameron's place.

Cameron fills the void on Alameda's staff after assistant coach Craig Snider left for Texas A&M in June.

"Troy brings a depth of knowledge and experience that will expand our coaching staff's vision and will allow us to continue to grow in numerous areas," Alameda said in a statement.

The Seminoles won the 2018 Women's College World Series, the same year the Raiders won the Class 8A state championship.

