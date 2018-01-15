Hurricanes fire soccer coach Mary-Frances Monroe after 5 seasons

Mary-Frances Monroe leaves Miami with an overall record of 33-52-3 in five seasons with the Hurricanes.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami has fired women's soccer coach Mary-Frances Monroe.

"After careful evaluation, we felt like this was the right time to make a change in the leadership of our program moving forward," Miami athletic director Blake James said in a news release Monday. "We thank coach Monroe for her hard work on behalf of UM over the past five years and wish her well."

Monroe completed her fifth season with the Hurricanes last fall, leading Miami to a 5-11 record, including a 1-9 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Hurricanes were 33-52-3 under Monroe. Her lone winning season with the team was in 2016, when the Hurricanes were 10-8-1 and .500 against the ACC.

Miami never qualified for the NCAA tournament during her tenure.

The 37-year-old New York native came to Miami after spending seven seasons at the University of Albany.

"Our search for a new head soccer coach will begin immediately," James said.



