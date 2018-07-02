LeBron James signs with Lakers

LeBron James has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES - The biggest free agent mystery is over.

LeBron James has signed a 4-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron's management group Klutch Sports released a statement that read: "LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers."

James spent four season in Cleveland after winning 2-Championships in Miami.

James won one Championship in Cleveland.

The Lakers are also continuing their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard to add another superstar to pair with James.

