Dolphins made big splash on first day of free agency, adding Byron Jones & several others

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins made a major splash in the NFL free agent pool on Monday.

Miami landed perhaps the biggest fish available at the cornerback position, signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones to a multi-year deal.

Jones’ signed a five-year deal worth $82.5M, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also reported that he will earn $40 over the deal’s first two years.

Jones is widely considered one of the best in the NFL at his position and several teams sought his services in free agency, but it was the Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores that appealed most to the 27-year-old.

Coming off a Pro Bowl season In Dallas, Jones will work alongside the extremely talented Xavien Howard, creating what could be one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.

FLOWERS BLOOMING

The Dolphins also took a big step toward shoring up the team’s leaky offensive line by signing South Florida native Ereck Flowers to a three-year deal worth $30M.

Before Flowers was a standout at the University of Miami he was turning heads while attending Miami Norland High School in Miami Gardens.

Flowers, 25, was selected in the first round by the New York Giants but struggled at times after turning pro but turned things back in the right direction last season.

After signing a one-year 'show me' deal with the Washington Redskins and switching positions, from tackle to guard, Flowers had an extremely productive season and hit the open market with renewed value.

BUILDING SOMETHING

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier stayed busy on Monday, adding a pair of key defensive pieces.

Miami signed edge rusher Shaq Lawson away from Buffalo to the tune of three years, $30 million, giving the Dolphins an instant boost at perhaps their weakest position from a season ago.

Another potential key signing was the addition of former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The 28-year-old signed a deal reportedly worth $51 million over four years.