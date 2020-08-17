Davie’s Tyler Strafaci wins prestigious U.S. Amateur golf title

BANDON, Ore. – Tyler Strafaci of Davie won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday at foggy Bandon Dunes, overcoming a big deficit and surviving another tight finish to beat Charles “Ollie” Osborne 1-up.

With father Frank Jr. at his side as a caddie, Strafaci two-putted for birdie — with the short second conceded — on the par-5 36th hole before Osborne’s 8-footer to halve and extend the match went by the right side of the cup.

Strafaci, a rising senior at Georgia Tech, earned spots next year on the U.S. Walker Cup team and in the British Open after both finalists got spots next year in the Masters and U.S. Open.

Strafaci joined grandfather Frank Strafaci, the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public winner, as a USGA champion.

He became the second straight Georgia Tech winner, following Andy Ogletree last year at Pinehurst.