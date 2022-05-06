Miami’s Wong shows college sports hurtles toward free market

FILE - Miami's Isaiah Wong (2) shoots and scores during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Southern California's Drew Peterson (13) March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. An agent for Wong, a prominent college athlete finally said out loud what schools likely hear in private: Pay the player more, or he will transfer to a school that will. The demand made on behalf of Wong provided a rare glimpse into the way elite college sports have been transformed by student-athletes’ rights to earn money through endorsements. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – An agent’s brazen demand made on behalf of University of Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong has provided a rare glimpse into the way elite college sports have been transformed by athletes’ rights to be compensated through endorsements.

The agent said, essentially, pay Wong more or he will transfer to a school that will.

Labor experts say the incident highlighted a new reality: NCAA athletes in high-profile sports such as football and basketball are being treated like professionals, potentially in violation of the rules.

Some labor experts say the solution may be to just start treating athletes more like employees, something the schools have resisted.