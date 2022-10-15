Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start vs. Steelers on SNF

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Although Tagovailoa is listed as inactive on Sunday against the Vikings, he is expected to return for Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Schefter.

Along with the expected return of Tagovailoa, the team will also honor the 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 MIami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

It is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated games in Miami Dolphins history as Brian Flores will also make his return to Hardrock Stadium. The Dolphins former head coach is now a linebackers coach for the Steelers.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football and has since worked with the Dolphins and a team of independent doctors in order to return to the field, according to Schefter.

According to the report, Tagovailoa received four outside opinions, in addition to team doctors, who unanimously cleared him from protocol, and all agreed that his scans showed no signs of long-term impact to the brain.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that Tagovailoa didn’t suffer any setbacks during his progress through concussion protocol.

The Dolphins also received more positive news as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had cleared concussion protocol and will now back up seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday, according to a source.

The kickoff between the Dolphins and Vikings is slated for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.