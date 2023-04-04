Cueto roughed up in Marlins debut; team now 1-4

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Johnny Cueto’s fourth pitch as a Miami Marlin was a changeup that Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler drove to the seats in right-center field.

Cueto’s start did not get any better and neither did the Marlins’ offense, losing for a third consecutive time Monday night at loanDepot Park, 11-1.

Signed to a one-year contract this past January, Cueto exited in the second inning after being tagged for four earned runs, as the Marlins announced the right-hander sustained tightness in his right bicep.

Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings noticed some discomfort in Cueto’s face after throwing a pitch to Christian Vázquez in the second inning and called for the trainers to come to the mound. The trainers would then take Cueto out of the game.

The Marlins closed with just five hits against Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle, who struck out seven in five innings and allowed a Luis Arraez two-out RBI single, who now has at least one hit in Miami’s first five games.

Early offensive struggles for Skip Schumaker’s bunch continue, crossing home plate nine times in five games.

Minnesota, which came into Monday’s game fresh off a season-opening three-game sweep, scored at least one run in the first four innings and did not take their foot off the gas, pushing their record to a perfect 4-0.

Arraez stays scorching hot:

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, acquired in the Pablo López deal during the offseason that sent the former Marlins right-handed pitcher to Minnesota, finished 2-for-5 with an RBI single vs. his former team. Arraez was the American League batting champion a season ago.

Arraez has fit comfortably in a Marlins uniform, totaling 11 hits in 21 trips to the plate (.524).

On deck:

Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara will attempt to break Miami’s three-game losing streak Tuesday night.

The 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner had a bit of a shaky Opening Day start March 30 vs. the New York Mets, allowing four walks and three earned runs in a no-decision.

The Twins, hoping to see their record improve to 5-0, will send out veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda.

The first pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET.