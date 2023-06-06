Excited Panthers fans come to FLA Live Arena for Stanley Cup Final Game 2 watch party

SUNRISE, Fla. – Panthers fans came together at FLA Live Arena on Monday night for a Stanley Cup Final Game 2 watch party.

Even the youngest of hockey fans have Panther fever.

Excitement had been building all night inside of the Sunrise arena, while the actual game played on monitors above the ice.

Thousands of fired up hockey fans, decked out in their favorite Florida Panthers gear cane out to root on their team.

“This hat this is my good luck charm, I have to wear it to work, I wear it every game,” said Panthers fan Geraldine Escalante.

Team mascot Stanley C. Panther made an appearance on the ice to hype up the crowd.

There was even a bit of moving to the beat when the Florida Panthers Dance Team showed off their skills during game breaks.

“It’s awesome and they get to watch it and I get to experience it with the kids, so it’s awesome to come,” said Panthers fan Leiza Guerra.

Unfortunately the game didn’t go very well and the Panthers will have to bounce back when they return to South Florida for Game 3 on Thursday night.