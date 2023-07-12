Florida Panthers to host ‘Touch Tour’ for blind, visually impaired teens at FLA Live Arena

The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena on May 22, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday they are hosting a “Touch Tour” event for blind and visually impaired teenagers at FLA Live Arena on Friday.

According to event organizers, attendees will get to step inside a special hockey clinic inside the arena using tailor-made floorball equipment for the group and a locker room touch tour.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at FLA Live Arena, located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise.

The attendees are part of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Pre-Employment Transition Program.

The Miami Lighthouse’s Pre-Employment Transition Program provides blind and visually impaired individuals, ages 14-22, the opportunity to develop skills to enter the workforce or post-secondary education.

