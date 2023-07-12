Florida Panthers to host ‘Touch Tour’ for blind, visually impaired teens at FLA Live Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday they are hosting a “Touch Tour” event for blind and visually impaired teenagers at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
According to event organizers, attendees will get to step inside a special hockey clinic inside the arena using tailor-made floorball equipment for the group and a locker room touch tour.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at FLA Live Arena, located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise.
The attendees are part of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Pre-Employment Transition Program.
The Miami Lighthouse’s Pre-Employment Transition Program provides blind and visually impaired individuals, ages 14-22, the opportunity to develop skills to enter the workforce or post-secondary education.
For more information about their program and organization, click here.