Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey returning to practice Wednesday?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 26: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins could be getting stronger in the next couple of weeks.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been out since late July with a knee injury, is reportedly returning to the team Wednesday after his 21-day practice window has officially opened, NFL insider Cameron Wolfe posted on X.

Ramsey needed surgery on his knee after injuring it while guarding teammate Tyreek Hill on just the second day of training camp.

He was reportedly expected to return to the field in December, just in time to help the Dolphins in the home stretch of the regular season and possibly the playoffs.

Ramsey’s early return could mean that he’ll be able to suit up for games in November, which will give the Dolphins’ defense (which currently ranks 26th in points allowed) a boost.

Kader Kohou, who has been filling in for Ramsey, will be able to move back to his natural position as a nickel cornerback on passing downs. It is also possible that the Dolphins could release veteran cornerback Eli Apple following his recent struggles amid Ramsey’s return.

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey, 28, in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

If Ramsey’s practice window does open Wednesday, the Dolphins will have 21 days to elevate him to the active roster, which would be Week 10 if they decided to use the full 21 days.

The Dolphins do have a bye in week 10, so his first appearance in a Fins uniform could come in Week 11 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time!” Ramsey posted on X shortly after his injury. “This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! I’m forever grateful to worship His name!”