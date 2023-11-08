Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix to be introduced at press conference Monday

FILE - Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix watches during practice at spring training baseball camp, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Miami Marlins are hiring Tampa Bay general manager Peter Bendix to head their baseball operations department, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday night, Nov. 5.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins announced Wednesday that they will hold a press conference at loanDepot Park on Monday to introduce their new President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix.

The team made the hire after convincing Bendix to leave the Tampa Bay Rays after 15 seasons.

Bendix had most recently been the Rays’ senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager. He and the Marlins agreed to a deal last weekend, and Miami formally announced it on Monday.

“Peter has a great reputation within baseball and is committed to achieving sustained excellence in all areas of Baseball Operations,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said in remarks distributed by the club. “I am looking forward to working alongside Peter to bring the Marlins back to the playoffs.”

The Marlins announced Bendix’s hiring one day before the start of baseball’s annual general managers’ meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bendix will take over the department previously overseen by Kim Ng, who had been general manager of the Marlins for the last three seasons and the first female general manager in MLB history.

Ng elected to leave the team last month after she and Marlins owner Bruce Sherman reportedly could not agree on the structure of the department going forward.

The Marlins had exercised a contract option to keep Ng in 2024, but she declined.

Bendix started as an intern for the Rays and was eventually promoted to senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager in December 2021.

“I would like to thank Bruce for his confidence in entrusting me with such an important role,” Bendix said in a statement.

Bendix will now look to help lead a consistent winning culture -- something the Marlins haven’t been able to do.

Tampa Bay has made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons and have baseball’s fourth-best regular-season record over that span, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston and Atlanta.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m.

