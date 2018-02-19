Sports

Miami Sports Pod - Baseball is back!

Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the return of baseball

Headline Goes Here

Batter up for the Miami Sports Pod as Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the return of baseball and, yes, the Miami Marlins.

More Marlins Headlines

1:00 Clay talks about expectations for the Marlins from Vegas

5:00 Will “I am a believer in the building/rebuilding” --- the Franchise changed the day Jose Fernandez died

8:00  Clay “We don’t have to build the winning culture within the Marlins”

8:30  Will compares Derek Jeter to Pat Riley when he arrived in Miami

11:30  Will defends Derek Jeter for holding back from the media

14:00 Will compares the Marlins to the Twins (instead of the Houston model)

19:00 Will gives Jeter credit for building a power structure in just four months

21:00 Clay – not a good idea to sell a good “in game experience”

26:00  Clay --- The Marlins can build a sense of pride --- over time

28:00 Will--- the baseball Market ebbs and flows in South Florida

31:00 Will discusses what Don Mattingly will enjoy about coaching the young Marlins

36:00 Is anyone going to show up to the games?

39:00  David Lang derails the podcast by making an unneccessary reference to Panthers legend Olli Jokinen and gets crushed for it (again)

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.