Miami Sports Pod - Baseball is back!

Batter up for the Miami Sports Pod as Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the return of baseball and, yes, the Miami Marlins.

1:00 Clay talks about expectations for the Marlins from Vegas

5:00 Will “I am a believer in the building/rebuilding” --- the Franchise changed the day Jose Fernandez died

8:00 Clay “We don’t have to build the winning culture within the Marlins”

8:30 Will compares Derek Jeter to Pat Riley when he arrived in Miami

11:30 Will defends Derek Jeter for holding back from the media

14:00 Will compares the Marlins to the Twins (instead of the Houston model)

19:00 Will gives Jeter credit for building a power structure in just four months

21:00 Clay – not a good idea to sell a good “in game experience”

26:00 Clay --- The Marlins can build a sense of pride --- over time

28:00 Will--- the baseball Market ebbs and flows in South Florida

31:00 Will discusses what Don Mattingly will enjoy about coaching the young Marlins

36:00 Is anyone going to show up to the games?

39:00 David Lang derails the podcast by making an unneccessary reference to Panthers legend Olli Jokinen and gets crushed for it (again)

