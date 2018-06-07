Miami Sports Pod - Brink of elimination for LeBron

In a special edition of the Miami Sports Pod, the Local 10 sports team discuss the NBA Finals and the greatness of the Warriors and LeBron James.

2:00 The Warriors don’t have to play well for very long to dominate

4:30 LeBron had help in Game 3 and it still wasn’t good enough

7:00 Did LeBron expend too much energy to get to this point? What’s left in the tank?

9:00 If you’re a GM watching these Finals--- you’re saying—I’m building for 2nd place

10:00 LeBron is now a victim of a system that he helped create--- players picking their teams

15:00 Will explains what a big night out was when he worked in Montana

18:30 Will is happy that we got this Warriors-Cavs series

23:00 The footage of the Cavs bench during Game 1 after the JR Smith Gaffe was amazing

26:00 Is Cleveland going to win a game?

