Miami Sports Pod - Dealing with tragedy & Dolphins predictions

In this week's Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss how the sports world dealt with the tragedy of the Parkland school shooting, as well as a variety of other South Florida topics, including Jarvis Landry's franchise tag, the Heat and the Marlins

1:00 Clay talks about the Marlins hosting the Students from Stoneman Douglas

4:00 Will on South Florida teams helped the Stoneman Douglas students feel like kids

5:00 Stoneman Douglas’ hockey team pulls off an incredible win at the State Championship

7:00 Will talks about how the teams have staff that are connected to the Pro Sports Team

9:00 Clay on Jarvis Landry receiving franchise tag: “My initial reaction is he’s getting traded.”

13:00 Will defends the value of what Jarvis Landry can do

17:00 Will compares Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh

24:00 Clay on why the Heat have trouble down the stretch

28:00 Clay drops the requisite Olli Jokinen reference into the podcast

30:00 Will on why the Heat sometimes look lost at the end of games

32:00 James Johnson’s unselfishness makes Clay irrationally angry

37:00 Will went to Marlins Spring Training and had fun --- but “This team is going to be really, really bad”



