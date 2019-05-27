Sports

Miami Sports Pod - Do the Raptors stand a chance in NBA Finals?

With the NBA Finals set to begin on ABC on Thursday, the Local 10 Sports team preview the Warriors-Raptors series and give their predictions.

:33 Clay apologizes to the city of Milwaukee 

6:00 Can Toronto win this thing? 

10:00 Toronto looked more ready for the stage than Milwaukee did 

17:00 Do you match Kawhi Leonard up with Draymond Green? 

23:00 Human nature sets in for the Warriors when Durant goes down? 

30:00 Fortune favored the prepared when Kawhi Leonard landed in Toronto 

39:00 Prediction Time

