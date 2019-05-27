Miami Sports Pod - Do the Raptors stand a chance in NBA Finals?

With the NBA Finals set to begin on ABC on Thursday, the Local 10 Sports team preview the Warriors-Raptors series and give their predictions.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:33 Clay apologizes to the city of Milwaukee

6:00 Can Toronto win this thing?

10:00 Toronto looked more ready for the stage than Milwaukee did

17:00 Do you match Kawhi Leonard up with Draymond Green?

23:00 Human nature sets in for the Warriors when Durant goes down?

30:00 Fortune favored the prepared when Kawhi Leonard landed in Toronto

39:00 Prediction Time

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.