Miami Sports Pod - Futbol & Football

Join Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro for the Miami Sports Pod where they discuss futbol and football as the MLS returns to South Florida and the offseason begins for the Miami Dolphins.
1:00 Will previews the MLS franchise in Miami
2:29 Clay on how the Mas brothers bring credibility
3:00 Will discusses conversations he had with MLS commissioner Don Garber
6:00 Will calls out David Beckham for not being around the last four years
12:00 Will's thoughts on why Overtown and the proposed MLS site could work
16:00 Clay on the product has to be nurtured
22:00 Clay goes off on the idea that the Dolphins would draft a backup QB 11th overall
25:15 Tannehill is too young to draft a backup for --- Clay
25:30 Will: Why is competition a bad thing
29:03 Will on why Adam Gase may want to find HIS quarterback
32:00 Clay on if the Dolphins are “married” to Ryan Tannehill
35:00 Will is most interested in what will happen with Jarvis Landry this offseason
37:00 David Lang is most interested in the backup quarterback situation--- just to annoy Clay
