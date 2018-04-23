Miami Sports Pod - Heat and Dolphins on the clock for different reasons

The clock is ticking down on both the Heat's playoff hopes and the Dolphins decision on their first round pick in the NFL Draft. Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss those topics and more in this week's Miami Sports Pod.

2:00 The Heat’s bad habits are coming home to roost

5:00 The only Heat player who has consistently been ready for the moment is Dwyane Wade

8:00 Will talks about key little lapses that have happened throughout the series with Philadelphia

10:00 Clay thinks more than 50% of the Heat’s problem is Philly’s talent

13:00 We congratulate Clay on winning the CCNN Live award --- he humbly accepts

17:00 Was the Heat’s culture great this year?

22:00 The Heat miss Dion Waiters

30:00 The Heat are biding their time until they can get a whale

32:00 Do the Dolphins need to take a quarterback this year?

36:00 Ryan Tannehill is a good NFL quarterback, but you need to get a great quarterback

40:00 Do the Dolphins end up with a guy who slips to 11?

41:00 Kiper lists many possible players for the Dolphins

