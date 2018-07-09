Miami Sports Pod - Jorge Mas talks up new Miami MLS stadium plan

In this week's Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso talks about the new Miami MLS stadium plan with team co-owner Jorge Mas.
2:00 This finally feels like a major step
3:00-15:00 Will chats with Jorge Mas about his Stadium pitch this week (this needs to be dropped in)
19:00 If it doesn’t get on the ballot, they’re in trouble
22:00 Mas and company are going out of their way to separate themselves from David Samson
30:00 Prior To Jorge Mas, the project seemed like a pipe dream
33:00 It’s amazing Mas misses out on the Marlins and now is trying to differentiate himself from the Marlins project
37:00 The way this deal relates to how owners make their money
39:00 The fields will be for the general public
42:00 The World Cup has been a thriller so far
