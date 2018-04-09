Miami Sports Pod - The Heat are in the NBA Playoffs... now what?

Time for tip off of the NBA Playoffs as Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the future of the Miami Heat in the 2018 postseason.

1:00 The guys try to help Will decide between Philly, Boston, and Cleveland food

3:00 Will does not like restaurants with celebrity headshots

6:00 A good babysitting story

7:00 Who should the Heat want

10:00 Will thinks experience matters when it comes to the 76ers

15:00 Clay wants to see what happens to the 76ers when they get punched in the mouth

20:00 The Heat aren’t going to have play down to the competition in the playoffs because they’ll only play good teams

23:00 How will the teams in the East play to close out the regular season?

27:00 Will, Clay both think the Heat and Philly will meet in the first round

30:00 This is Toronto’s year to win the East or it will never happen

36:00 The guys debate if it’s appropriate to bring clam chowder on an airplane



