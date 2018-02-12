Miami Sports Pod - The Return of Dwyane Wade

In this week's Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro celebrate the homecoming of Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat.
1:00 Clay describes being at Heat practice as the players learned about the Dwyane Wade trade
5:00 Dukie Lang derails the Dwyane Wade chat with a random story about former Panther Olli Jokinen and gets crushed for it
7:00 Will describes the buzz at the Arena for Dwyane Wade’s return game
9:00 Will describes how Dwyane Wade will steady the ship late in clutch games
12:00 Clay talks about Dwyane Wade’s new eating habits that he’ll need in Miami
14:00 Will says Dwyane Wade will help Hassan Whiteside concentrate more
16:00 Will says Dwyane just wants to be home
21:00 Clay says the Heat got Dwyane Wade on the cheap
24:00 Will tells a story about being at Dwyane’s first shoe launch in China
26:00 Clay says belief is a very powerful thing
