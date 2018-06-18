Miami Sports Pod - Watching Kawhi closely and other Heat free-agency hopes

Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the Kawhi Leonard situation and whether the Heat are players in this week's episode of the Miami Sports Pod.

:15 Will starts the pod setting off the alarms, Kawhi Leonard is available

4:34 Is it realistic that the Heat can get Kawhi Leonard

9:35 There is not a player or person who I wouldn’t give up for Kawhi

12:37 Boston could probably make San Antonio a better offer, no?

17:30 There’s no doubt that Pat Riley will get involved in the situation

21:30 Is Leonard really going to walk away from $219 million?

25:00 Kawhi doesn’t want to be the biggest star in town, he’s a quiet guy

29:00 Will doesn’t like Critical Mass

30:00 Andrew Wiggins to the Heat?

37:00 What’s up with Udonis Haslem asking for more minutes and threatening to go overseas?

