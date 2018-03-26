Miami Sports Pod - 'We the Best' Marlins preview

The cry of "batter up" hits the Miami Sports Pod when Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro preview the upcoming Marlins season which... well, let's just start the pod.

1:00 Is there any situation where the Marlins are not the worst team in baseball?

2:30 This team will have the worst starting rotation that baseball has seen in 20 years

4:00 We play Marlin/Not a Marlin --- Are these real Marlins or is Will making up names?

6:00 The Marlins are doing the right thing, but going about it the wrong way

8:00 A serious breakdown of the new DJ Khalid/Marlins theme song

11:00 Jeter knows that the product is what matters

15:00 Is there anything you’re looking forward to watching with this Marlins team?

18:00 Clay tells an interesting story about Wayne Huizenga’s firesale and how it relates to the current state of the Marlins

21:00 We empathize with fans

