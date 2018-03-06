Miami Sports Pod - What the heck are the Dolphins doing?

With the start of NFL free agency right around the corner, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro ask the age-old question: What exactly are the Dolphins doing?
More Sports Headlines
1:00 Clay says he really doesn’t know what the Dolphins are doing with their defensive line
3:00 What is the future for Cam Wake given the Robert Quinn signing?
6:00 Why are the Dolphins looking at quarterbacks at the combine?
11:00 Clay compares the Dolphins to the Cleveland Browns (seriously)
15:00 Will explains why the Dolphins are boxed in with Jarvis Landry because of the franchise tag
20:00 Where will Baker Mayfield land?
30:00 Will asks what is Ryan Tannehill coming back to?
32:00 Will asks when Mike Tannenbaum will tell us what he's doing with the Dolphins
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.