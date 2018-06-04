Miami Sports Pod - Where will LeBron play next and is Miami a possibility?

In this week's Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss LeBron James' current situation as the Cavs are down 2-0 to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, and where will he wind up next season.

1:00 A clip of the “lost sports pod”

4:00 Will the Cavaliers be able to take a game at home?

8:00 Stars play well everywhere, role players play better at home

10:30 Vegas Sports Book has the Heat at 20/1 to win the Championship next year--- why?

12:00 Clay gets baffled about how betting works

15:00 So where’s LeBron going next?

18:30 Will tells an incredible story about where LeBron grew up

21:00 Clay says if you can get LeBron--- it’s worth it (it being anything)

24:00 Can Cleveland win Game 3?

