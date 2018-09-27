Miami to host free downtown Formula 1 festival

MIAMI - The roar of Formula 1 will hit downtown Miami next month, even if it's not exactly a race.

The world's premier racing series will hold the free F1 Miami Festival on Oct. 20-21 in Bayfront Park featuring racing legends, big-name musical performances and other exciting events.

Racing teams Aston Martin and Renault will be at the festival which will run at the same time as the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, allowing fans to watch qualifying and practice in the park.

Silk City, a new project from award-winning artists Diplo and Mark Ronson, will headline a Saturday night concert.

“America is increasingly becoming a hub of passion around Formula 1 and I am particularly excited about the opportunity to host an F1 Festival in Miami." said Sean Bratches, F! Managing Director.

Formula 1 has been attempting to bring the series to South Florida to increase exposure in the U.S. market; however, plans to race in Miami as early as 2019 have been delayed a year.

