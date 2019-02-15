3-time World Series champion Sergio Romo signs with Marlins

Right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo, who spent last season with the Rays, won three World Series titles with the Giants in his first nine seasons.

MIAMI - A three-time World Series champion is coming to Miami.

The Miami Marlins announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Romo, 35, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 3-4 record with a 4.14 ERA and 25 saves in 73 appearances.

The 11-year veteran spent his first nine seasons with the San Francisco Giants, during which time the team won three world championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Romo became a free agent in 2017, signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was later traded to the Rays.

He has a 2.86 career ERA in 643 appearances, including five starts. He has struck out 632 batters and recorded 109 saves in his career.

The Marlins also placed right-handed pitcher Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.