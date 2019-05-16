7 Rays pitchers combine to beat Marlins 1-0

MIAMI - Seven pitchers combined on a seven-hitter for Tampa Bay, and the Rays shut out the Miami Marlins for the second straight game, 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins (10-31) lost their seventh consecutive game and are on pace for 122 losses.

Tampa Bay's run scored in the second inning when catcher Anthony Bemboom, called up from the minors last week, doubled for his first major league hit and RBI. The AL East leaders improved to 2-7 in one-run games, and they're 14-5 on the road, best in the majors.

The Marlins, who stranded 11 runners, went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position. They're batting .200 in those situations this season.

The Marlins' best threat came in the sixth, when they had runners at second and third with none out, but Emilio Pagan escaped with the help of two strikeouts. Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe made a diving stop to rob Starlin Castro of an RBI single and end the fifth.

Tampa Bay starter Ryne Stanek went one inning, and Jalen Beeks (3-0) threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Diego Castillo pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his fifth save to help the Rays complete a two-game series sweep.

Miami has been shut out nine times and ranks last in the majors in in run, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, walks, on-base percentage and slugging.

Jose Urena (1-6) allowed only one run in six innings. He has an ERA of 2.77 over his past six starts but is 1-3 during that span.

TAGGED OUT

The Rays missed a chance to add on in the sixth when Yandy Diaz overran third base on an infield single and was tagged out to end the inning. They tried a double steal with two out in the seventh, but Austin Meadows was out at the plate.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Marlins optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to Triple-A New Orleans and recalled LHP Jarlin Garcia.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tampa Bay: Bemboom (sore left knee) left the game in the seventh inning, and further evaluation was planned. 3B Diaz (sore left ankle) departed in the eighth, and his status is day to day. ... PH Guillermo Heredia (bruised right hand) was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative, and he's day to day.

Miami: RHP Drew Steckenrider (strained right elbow) visited specialist Dr. James Andrews, who confirmed the diagnosis and recommended rest. Steckenrider was placed on the 60-day injured list last week. ... SS Miguel Rojas (back spasms) left the game in the fifth inning, and his status is day to day.

UP NEXT

Rays: Following an off day, an opener is expected to start Friday for the beginning of a three-game series at the Yankees.

Marlins: Following an off day, RHP Trevor Richards (0-5, 4.46) is scheduled to start Friday against the Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.26). Richards is winless in eight starts even though opponents are batting .223 against him.



