Anderson's pinch-hit 2-run HR helps Marlins beat Braves 3-1

MIAMI - Brian Anderson hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run to help the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday night.

Wei-Yin Chen (5-9) struck out 10 over six innings and Drew Steckenrider pitched the ninth for his second save.

Braves starter Anibal Sanchez (6-5) exited with right hamstring tightness after 5 2/3 innings and 98 pitches. Sanchez allowed four hits and one run.

Dansby Swanson led off the ninth with his 13th home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-1 and ending a 21-inning scoreless drought to the Marlins in the series.

After allowing the homer, Steckenrider retired the next three batters to end the game.

The Marlins got on the scoreboard in the sixth when Rafael Ortega led off with a triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly by J.T. Realmuto.

Anderson delivered his first career pinch-hit home run and the 10th of the season when he hit a two-run shot to left field off Chad Sobotka in the seventh for a 3-0 lead.

Braves: The pitching staff could be getting a boost for the stretch run with Brandon McCarthy (knee), Peter Moylan (forearm), Shane Carle (shoulder), and Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) nearing returns. "We've got guys that should be back that are going to be big for us," manager Brian Snitker said.

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (hip) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans. ... OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) had a setback in a rehab appearance and has returned to Miami for further evaluation possibly ending his season.

Braves: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale. Gausman has won his last three starts posting a 1.23 ERA.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (2-3, 4.42) allowed six runs, five earned, over 5 1/3 innings in his only start against the Braves on Aug. 13.

