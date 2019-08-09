Anderson's 2 homers lead Marlins to 9-2 win over Braves

Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on August 8, 2019. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Brian Anderson homered twice to lead the Miami Marlins to a 9-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Elieser Hernandez pitched six shutout innings as the Marlins snapped a six-game losing streak and beat the NL East-leading Braves at home for the first time this season after six previous losses. Hernandez (2-4) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The right-hander retired 11 consecutive batters before Ronald Acuña's leadoff single in the sixth.

Hernandez also got his first career hit with a single in the fifth.

Starling Castro had two hits and drove in three runs, and Jon Berti went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Miami.

The Marlins chased Atlanta starter Dallas Keuchel with a five-run fourth capped by Anderson's second home run and 20th of the season for an 8-0 lead. Anderson's drive landed in the walkway above the left-center wall for his first career multi-homer game.

Anderson is hitting .400 with four home runs and six RBIs in his last seven games.

Miami also got run-scoring singles from Berti and Jorge Alfaro, and Castro's RBI double in the inning.

Keuchel (3-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest outing since joining the Braves on June 10.

Berti's RBI single off Atlanta reliever Jeremy Walker in the fifth put Miami ahead 9-0.

Castro hit a two-run homer and Anderson followed with a solo blast to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the first. Castro's shot was his 10th, giving him double-figure home runs nine consecutive seasons.

Acuña hit his 30th homer, a solo blast off Miami reliever Tayron Guerrero in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Braves: OF Austin Riley (right knee) will be examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Monday to determine if he will require surgery. Results of an MRI confirmed Riley sustained a partial tear of a ligament in a weight room workout earlier in the week.

Marlins: IF Miguel Rojas (strained right hamstring) underwent an MRI Thursday. Barring any setback, manager Don Mattingly expects Rojas to return before the end of the season.

UP NEXT:

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (6-7, 3.46) will make his fourth start against Miami this season on Friday. Teheran has pitched 18 scoreless innings and allowed nine hits in his three outings against the Marlins in 2019.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (7-5, 3.35) is the only Marlins starting pitcher with a road win over the Braves in 2019. Smith got the decision as he allowed three earned runs through six innings in a 5-4 victory at Atlanta July 6.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.