Brewers beat Marlins with walk-off homer

The Brewers celebrate their walk-off win over the Marlins

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins on Saturday night in their last at-bat.

Jesus Aguilar hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 9th to give Milwaukee a 6-5 win.

Junichi Tazawa watched his pitch fly over the wall as the Marlins fell to 5-15 on the season.

Lewis Brinson hit a 3-run homer for the Marlins in the 2nd inning, Brinson's 3rd homer of the series against the Brewers.

The Marlins had a lead in the 8th inning, but were not able to hold it.

These two teams wrap up a four-game set on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.