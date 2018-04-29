Caleb Smith earns first win as Marlins beat Rockies

MIAMI - Left-hander Caleb Smith allowed two hits in seven innings for his first career victory, and the Miami Marlins took the rubber game of their low-scoring series against Colorado, winning 3-0 Sunday.

Smith (1-3), who entered the game with an ERA of 5.82, struck out nine and walked one in the longest outing of his career. The breakthrough victory came in his 15th career appearance, including eight starts.

Two relievers completed a four-hitter. Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth, and Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his third save.

Chad Bettis (3-1) went seven innings and allowed two runs, including Miguel Rojas' solo homer.

The Marlins outscored Colorado 7-2 in the series, including Miami's 1-0 loss Friday. The Rockies had 15 hits in the series.

Miami's starting pitchers were dismal at the outset of the season, but they've held opponents to less than three runs in seven consecutive games.

The rotation is benefiting from reinforcements. Wei-Yin Chen came off the disabled list Saturday to win in his first start since May 1, and Dan Straily is scheduled to return from the DL to make his season debut Monday against Philadelphia.

The Marlins (9-18) won for the fourth time in five games to hike their winning percentage to a lofty .333.

Rojas hit his fourth homer in the fourth to make it 2-0. He previously had never hit more than one in a season.

Marlins rookie Lewis Brinson had a two-out RBI single in the second, and Starlin Castro hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Rockies lead the NL in homers, but their lineup included five players batting under .200 -- and it showed. They fell to 7-17 at Marlins Park with a batting average of .215.

