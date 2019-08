Casali homers, drives in 3 runs as Cincinnati Reds beat Miami Marlins 8-5

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Eugenio Suarez #7 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after Curt Casali #12 (not pictured) hit a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI - Curt Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Casali hit a tying solo drive off Caleb Smith (8-8) in the fourth inning. He batted again in the fifth and hit a two-run single off Tyler Kinley, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.

Cincinnati also got a big game from Eugenio Suarez, who went deep for the third straight day and finished with three hits. Suarez leads the team with 37 homers.

The Reds have won the first two games in the four-game set after they were swept at Pittsburgh over the weekend.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.